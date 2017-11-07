Journalists, film critics stand with ‘Los Angeles Times’ following Disney blacklist

Several news organizations have refused to screen Disney films in advance amid growing pressure on the media and entertainment conglomerate to end its blacklisting of the Los Angeles Times.

News outlets like the Washington Post and A.V. Club have said they will not attend press screenings of films to deliver early reviews until Disney extends press access back to the Times.

The Times said in an editor’s note Friday that Walt Disney Co. studios “declined to offer ... advance screenings” to the outlet because of its reporting on the company’s business ties with the city of Anaheim, California, which is home to the Disneyland Resort.

Post film critic Alyssa Rosenberg announced Monday she would not attend advance screenings of Disney films, nor films from subsidiaries Lucasfilm and Marvel, “for the foreseeable future.”

“This pains me,” Rosenberg wrote. “… But as long as Disney is blocking the critics from the Los Angeles Times from press screenings, I can’t in good conscience attend similar showings or write reviews in advance.”

The decision is Rosenberg’s alone, she said; the rest of the Post had “not taken a decision to participate in any boycott.” But after Rosenberg’s announcement, the A.V. Club said it would “follow Rosenberg’s lead” effective immediately.

“We will refrain from attending any press screenings of Disney movies, at least until the company rescinds its ban on the Los Angeles Times,” the publication wrote in a post on its website. “Like Rosenberg, we will still be writing about Disney releases, like the upcoming Coco, Black Panther and Star Wars: The Last Jedi. But we’ll just be seeing the films the way everyone else does — by buying a ticket to a public screening on opening weekend — then writing and publishing our reviews a little later than normal.”

Online culture magazine Flavorwire took it further, saying it would no longer cover any Disney, Lucasfilm or Marvel releases until the ban is lifted.

“To penalize a major newspaper — and one that boasts some of the finest critics and entertainment journalists in the country — over a trio of unflattering (and, it should be noted, impeccably and exhaustively reported) stories is petty and small,” Flavorwire wrote in a post explaining its decision. “And for other outlets to look on, or look away, as a giant multimedia corporation doles out that punishment is unacceptable.”

By Tuesday, several film critic associations, including the National Society of Film Critics, agreed not to consider Disney films for awards until “said blackout is publicly rescinded.”

“It is admittedly extraordinary for a critics’ group, let alone four critics’ groups, to take any action that might penalize film artists for decisions beyond their control,” a joint statement from four film critics associations read. “But Disney brought forth this action when it chose to punish the Times’ journalists rather than express its disagreement with a business story via ongoing public discussion. Disney’s response should gravely concern all who believe in the importance of a free press, artists included.”

Disney has not objected to any of the facts put forth in the Times’ stories. In a statement, it accused the Times of having “complete disregard for basic journalistic standards.”

It’s unclear whether Disney will reverse its decision. A spokesperson for the company did not immediately respond to Mic’s request for comment.