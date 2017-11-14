At Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards on Monday evening, which honored extraordinary women in politics, sports, film, music and fashion, women fittingly ruled.

Wearing everything from power suits to ball gowns, women in attendance showed how a powerful, influential woman doesn’t have to subscribe to one look. She is Zendaya in a hot pink jumpsuit, Solange in chartreuse velvet and Aly Raisman in a shimmery, pinkish ballgown all at once.

Who was best dressed, honestly? Everyone. But here’s some of our top favorite looks of the night.

Zendaya in Viktor and Rolf

Zendaya at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Nicole Kidman in Dior

Nicole Kidman at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Solange Knowles in Jean-Paul Gaultier

Solange at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Aly Raisman in Christian Siriano

Aly Raisman at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Serena Williams in Versace

Serena Williams at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross in Prabal Gurung

Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ashley Graham in Prabal Gurung

Ashley Graham at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of the Year Awards Evan Agostini/AP

Gigi Hadid in Zuhair Murad

Gigi Hadid at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Bella Hadid in Cristina Ottaviano

Bella Hadid at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Maxine Waters

Maxine Waters at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Iman in Christian Siriano

Iman at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Laverne Cox in Stello

Laverne Cox at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Halima Aden

Halima Aden at the 2017 ‘Glamour’ Women of The Year Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Martha Stewart