At Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards on Monday evening, which honored extraordinary women in politics, sports, film, music and fashion, women fittingly ruled.
Wearing everything from power suits to ball gowns, women in attendance showed how a powerful, influential woman doesn’t have to subscribe to one look. She is Zendaya in a hot pink jumpsuit, Solange in chartreuse velvet and Aly Raisman in a shimmery, pinkish ballgown all at once.
Who was best dressed, honestly? Everyone. But here’s some of our top favorite looks of the night.