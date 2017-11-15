‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story’ already deserves every award possible

After watching the full minute-and-a-half trailer for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, I can honestly say that I will not rest until this season of TV wins every award possible.

In 2016, when it was reported that Ryan Murphy’s critically acclaimed anthology series would be focusing on the Versace case, I let out a gay gasp. Finally, it felt like this story — the 1997 killing of iconic fashion designer Gianni Versace, who was shot outside his Miami Beach home — was going to get the justice it deserves. (Let’s pretend that the 2013 Lifetime movie House of Versace starring Gina Gershon never happened.)

The upcoming season casts Édgar Ramírez as Versace and Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan, the man police say took the lives of at least five people in ’97, including Versace, before he died by suicide. And judging just from the trailer that dropped on Tuesday, the 10-episode arc will be a sensationalist true-crime story oozing with sex and ’90s Versace glamour — did you see Penelope Cruz, who’s playing Versace’s sister, Donatella Versace, in that bondage gown?

But, really, what else should we have expected from Murphy? It remains to be seen if this season will be the same sort of cultural flashpoint as its predecessor, 2016’s The People v. O.J. Simpson, but it looks like it’s shaping up to be major.

Murphy said over the summer that the real-life Donatella Versace had some concerns about how the showrunner would end up portraying the life and death of her brother, but Murphy said that he was sensitive to those issues. If the preview’s indicative of what to expect, then the show will pay a good amount of attention to Cunanan and his motives and psychology, and less to the Versace family’s inner workings.

Criss’ Cunanan lives a double life, just in the trailer alone: In some shots he appears carefree and pleasant, in others he’s covered in blood and being discussed by law enforcement. This portrayal already looks and feels creepy enough to fit inside the American Horror Story universe.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace doesn’t premiere until Jan. 17, but I’m already counting the days — not just till it debuts, but till next year’s Emmys.