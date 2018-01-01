A 16-year-old boy is in police custody after allegedly shooting and killing three family members and a family friend minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in Long Branch, New Jersey, say authorities.

When police arrived at the home after a 911 call, they found the bodies of 42-year-old Linda Kologi, 44-year-old Steven Kologi, 18-year-old Brittany Kologi and 70-year-old Mary Schultz, a friend of the Kologi family who lived with them.

Authorities believe the 16-year-old used a Century Arms semiautomatic rifle, which was registered to one of the family members in the home.

The teenage boy’s grandfather and brother were able to leave the home unharmed, reported the Associated Press.

At this time, police are not naming the teenager in custody. The motive in the shooting remains unclear at this time. The boy may face four counts of murder, according to the prosecutor, Christopher J. Gramiccioni.

This story is developing.