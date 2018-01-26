Lorde could win album of the year at the 2018 Grammys. These women helped pave the way.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday night, honoring some of the biggest names in music and doling out awards to some standouts of the past year.

Notably, this year is the first in Grammys history in which no white male artists are nominated in the night’s top category, album of the year. Still, nearly all of the artists recognized in this category are men — Childish Gambino, Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars — with one exception: Lorde, the 21-year-old New Zealand native who is nominated for her sophomore album, Melodrama.

If she wins on Sunday, Lorde will join a list of powerhouse women artists who’ve earned the prestigious trophy before her, starting all the way back in 1962. In advance of Sunday’s ceremony, Mic compiled a timeline of women who’ve won album of the year as lead artists, members of a band or, in two cases, as featured artists on a soundtrack album. Here they all are.

Judy Garland, Judy at Carnegie Hall (1962)

Judy Garland poses between Frank Sinatra, right, and Dean Martin at the Sands Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada in a 1962 photo. Anonymous/AP

Judy Garland became the first woman to take home the Grammy for album of the year in 1962, at the 4th annual Grammy Awards, where she won for her concert album Judy at Carnegie Hall — a recording of a “comeback” performance that one critic at the time called “something not too remote from a revival meeting.”

Barbra Streisand, The Barbra Streisand Album (1964)

Barbra Streisand poses at the Ziegfeld Club Ball at New York’s Waldorf Astoria Hotel on Nov. 20, 1964. Marty Lederhandler/AP

Barbra Streisand won the album of the year award at the 6th annual Grammy Awards in 1964, for her album The Barbra Streisand Album. It was her solo debut, recorded before she turned 21.

Carole King, Tapestry (1972)

Singer-songwriter Carole King, during her free concert in New York’s Central Park on Saturday, May 26, 1973. Ray Stubblebine/AP

In 1972, singer-songwriter Carole King won the statue for album of the year at the 14th annual Grammy Awards, for her second album, Tapestry. The record, now widely lauded as a classic, sold 25 million copies worldwide, and spawned singles like “I Feel the Earth Move.”

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours (1978)

Members of Fleetwood Mac, from left, Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, wearing sunglasses and John McVie, at the annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 23, 1978. AP

Fleetwood Mac won the album of the year trophy at the 20th annual Grammy Awards in 1978, for their super-popular Rumors. Band members Lindsey Buckingham, Mick Fleetwood, Christine McVie, John McVie and Stevie Nicks beat out Steely Dan, the Eagles, James Taylor and the Star Wars soundtrack.

Various artists, Saturday Night Fever: The Original Movie Sound Track (1979)

Singer-songwriter Yvonne Elliman pictured on March 20, 1978. AP

The album that took the top prize at the Grammys in 1979 was the soundtrack to the hit film Saturday Night Fever. It heavily featured the Bee Gees but also included singer-songwriter Yvonne Elliman, who sang the song “If I Can’t Have You.” As of 2016, the soundtrack for Saturday Night Fever was the second-best selling movie soundtrack of all time.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, Double Fantasy (1982)

John Lennon and Yoko Ono at the Cannes Film Festival, May 18, 1971. Michel Lipchitz/AP

Album of the year at the 1982 Grammys went to John Lennon and Yoko Ono for their collaborative effort, Double Fantasy. Lennon had been shot and killed in December of 1980 — and Ono accepted the award onstage with their son Sean Lennon. “I really don’t know what to say,” Ono told the crowd at the time. “I think John is here with us today. Both John and I were always very proud and happy that we were part of the human race. He made good music for the earth and for the universe.”

Bonnie Raitt, Nick of Time (1990)

Blues guitarist John Lee Hooker and singer Bonnie Raitt at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner in New York City on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 1991. Ron Frehm/AP

Bonnie Raitt won big at the 32nd annual Grammy Awards in 1990, taking home album of the year for Nick of Time as well as best female pop vocal performance and best female rock vocal performance. Raitt also won best traditional blues recording for a duet she had recorded with blues guitarist and singer John Lee Hooker.

Natalie Cole, Unforgettable With Love (1992)

Natalie Cole at the 34th annual Grammy Awards. Feb. 25, 1992. Gershoff/MediaPunch/AP

Singer Natalie Cole, daughter of legendary crooner Nat King Cole, won the album of the year award at the 34th annual Grammys in 1992. She had previously won several Grammys, including the award for best new artist in 1976.

Whitney Houston, The Bodyguard (1994)

Whitney Houston at the 36th Annual Grammy Awards in New York, March 1, 1994. Getty Images

Whitney Houston performed her iconic rendition of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” at the 36th annual Grammys before taking home the award for album of the year for the Bodyguard soundtrack. The same night, Houston also collected Grammy awards for record of the year and best female pop vocal performance.

Alanis Morissette, Jagged Little Pill (1996)

Alanis Morissette at the 38th annual Grammy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Feb. 28, 1996. Eric Draper/AP

In 1996, at the 38th annual Grammy Awards, Alanis Morissette won both album of the year and best rock album for her breakthrough effort, Jagged Little Pill. She also took home the Grammy for best female rock vocal performance and best rock song for the instantly iconic single “You Oughta Know.”

Céline Dion, Falling Into You (1997)

Céline Dion holds up at the 39th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 1997. Kathy Willens/AP

French-Canadian singer Céline Dion won the Grammy for album of the year for Falling Into You at the 1997 Grammy Awards. Falling Into You was, domestically, Dion’s best selling album as of 2016, selling 10.8 million copies in the U.S.

Lauryn Hill, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill (1999)

Singer Lauryn Hill with her five Grammy awards including Album of the Year for ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,’ at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 24, 1999. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Despite being categorized by the Recording Academy as primarily an R&B creative, Lauryn Hill became the first hip-hop artist in Grammys history to take home the album of the year award when she won in 1999 for her solo debut, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The same night, Hill also won Grammy awards for best new artist, best female R&B vocal performance, best rhythm and blues song and best R&B album.

Various artists, O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack (2002)

Various artist from the soundtrack to ‘O Brother, Where Art Thou’ pose backstage during the 44th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Feb. 27, 2002 in Los Angeles. Vince Bucci/Getty Images

The winner for album of the year in 2002, at the 44th annual Grammy Awards, was the best-selling soundtrack to the Coen brothers film O Brother Where Art Thou?. The soundtrack featured a number of women artists, including Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Gillian Welch and the Peasall Sisters.

Norah Jones, Come Away With Me (2003)

Norah Jones accepting one of the two awards she won during the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in New York City, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2003. Mark Lennihan/AP

Singer-songwriter Norah Jones, daughter of five-time Grammy winner Ravi Shankar, won album of the year at the 45th annual Grammy Awards in 2003 for her debut album, Come Away With Me. Jones earned a total of five Grammys over the course of the night, including best new artist, record of the year and song of the year for her song “Don’t Know Why,” and best pop vocal album for Come Away With Me.

The Dixie Chicks, Taking the Long Way (2007)

The Dixie Chicks, Emily Robison, left, Natalie Maines, center, and Martie Maguire, right, pose with their trophies at the 49th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, Feb. 11, 2007. Gabriel Bouys/Getty Images

Country trio the Dixie Chicks dominated the 49th annual Grammy Awards in 2007, winning the Grammy for album of the year as well as the awards for record of the year, song of the year, best country album and best country performance by a duo or group with vocal. The triumph of their album Taking the Long Way was seen as retribution for the group, which had been iced-out of the country music industry after comments criticizing then-President George W. Bush.

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Raising Sand (2009)

Singer Robert Plant and bluegrass singer Alison Krauss with their Grammy awards during the 51st annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, on Feb. 8, 2009. AFP/Getty Images

Bluegrass and country singer Alison Krauss put yet another Grammy win under her belt when she and Led Zepplin singer Robert Plant won album of the year for Raising Sand at the 51st annual Grammy Awards in 2009.

Taylor Swift, Fearless (2010)

Singer Taylor Swift accepts the album of the year award onstage during the 52nd annual Grammy Awards, at the Staples Center on Jan. 31, 2010 in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Taylor Swift became the youngest album of the year winner in Grammy history when she won for Fearless in 2010, at the age of 20. The singer-songwriter’s second studio album has sold more than 10 million copies as of 2017 and launched the singles “You Belong With Me” and “Fifteen.”

Arcade Fire, The Suburbs (2011)

Regine Chassagne, center left, and Win Butler, center right, are joined by fellow band members of Arcade Fire to accept the award for album of the year at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2011, in Los Angeles. Matt Sayles/AP

At the 53rd annual Grammy Awards in 2011, Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire won album of the year for The Suburbs. Known in part for its sprawling membership, the band is fronted by Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, who are married, and at the time included Sarah Neufeld as a core member.

Adele, 21 (2012)

Adele poses backstage with her six awards at the 54th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill/AP

British singer Adele tied Beyoncé’s record for the most Grammys won by a woman artist in a single night when she won big at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in 2012. She brought home a total of six awards, including best album for 21 and song of the year for “Rolling in the Deep.”

Taylor Swift, 1989 (2016)

Taylor Swift in the press room at the The 58th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Mark Ralston/Getty Images

Just a few years after her first album of the year win, Taylor Swift was back, winning the award a second time for her fifth album, 1989, at the 58th annual Grammy Awards. Swift also made history by becoming the first woman to win album of the year twice.

Adele, 25 (2017)

Singer Adele during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Adele also came back for seconds, winning album of the year again in 2017 for 25 and taking home a total of five Grammys. She famously beat out Beyoncé for the award, despite an abundance of critical acclaim for Bey’s sixth album, Lemonade.