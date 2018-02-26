Greetings from fashion month, the multi-week, multi-continent celebration of fashion spreading from New York City to Europe. At this point, the models have walked in New York, London and things are wrapping up in Milan, with Milan Fashion Week officially ending on Tuesday.

So we thought now would be a good time to gush about the best looks that came down the runways at both the Milan and London shows, before the Paris shows begin and slay our entire lives.

Included during these two fabulous weeks are Burberry, Gucci, Prada and Dolce & Gabbana. Feast your eyes, please:

Let’s start with the best looks at London Fashion Week...

This rainbow coat at Burberry

Cara Delevingne walking in the Burberry show during London Fashion Week Ben Stansall /Getty Images

This pink dream at Erdem

A model at the Erdem show at London Fashion Week Getty Images

This mega-power suit at Gareth Pugh

A model at the Gareth Pugh show at London Fashion Week Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

This lovely ombre satin look at J.W. Anderson

A model at the J.W. Anderson show at London Fashion Week Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

This frilly dream at Roksanda

A model at the Roksanda show at London Fashion Week Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

This Oscar-ready gown at Roksanda

A model at the Roksanda show at London Fashion Week Niklas Halle’n/Getty Images

This sex-positive look at Christopher Kane

A model at the Christopher Kane show at London Fashion Week Vianney Le Caer/AP

Now onto Milan...

We’d kill for this dress with its subtle cat pattern at Marni

A model at the Marni show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Ditto for this spin on Clueless at Versace

A model at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week Antonio Calanni/AP

This extremely ’80s but also extremely good Versace look was perfection

A model at the Versace show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

And now what about this gold number at Fendi?

Model Bella Hadid at the Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week Antonio Calanni/AP

Let’s hear it for lime green dress from the future at Prada

A model at the Prada show at Milan Fashion Week Antonio Calanni/AP

And for this wicked spin on Jackie Kennedy and pop art at Moschino

A model at the Moschino show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

This other look at Moschino is to die for too.

A model at the Moschino show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

Now there was a lot of look at Gucci, but we’re huge fans of this dress...

A model at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week Antonio Calanni/AP

... and this outfit, dragon included.

A model at the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week Antonio Calanni/AP

Finally, despite Dolce & Gabbana being very problematic

A model at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

A model at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

A model at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

A model at the Dolce & Gabbana show at Milan Fashion Week Miguel Medina/Getty Images

A show overflowing with power suits for women is one after our own heart.