Kim Kardashian West calls out Saint Laurent runway for its striking similarity to Kanye West’s tour

Kim Kardashian West, fashion copycat whistleblower. We never thought we’d see the day.

At the Saint Laurent show in Paris this week, models strutted around in little leather shorts and almost entirely black, on a runway lit from the back and above by a grid of spotlights.

Models at the Saint Laurent show in Paris Kamil Zihnioglu/AP

The fashion world has issued its own critique of the show of course, but Kardashian West appeared to have another gripe: The set, with spotlights surrounding the models, looked too similar to the set from her husband Kanye West’s Saint Pablo tour that took place in 2016.

Kardashian West posted pictures on her Instagram story to prove it, first posting an image of the Saint Laurent show with a note that said, “Cute YSL.”

Then she posted images of West’s own tour.

Before this, West himself had been a huge fan of the brand, admitting in 2013 that his song “I Am a God” was inspired by Saint Laurent’s then-creative director Hedi Slimane.

Let’s all just be thankful West doesn’t post on Twitter anymore.