After weeks of fairly normal appearances, Melania Trump managed to dodge much of the spotlight this week, as the controversies surrounding her husband’s fidelity continue to churn.

She appeared just once publicly, sans the press.

This is what she wore:

Thursday, March 29: A striped dress for a Florida hospital visit

In a moment Trump shared on Twitter, she visited a hospital not far from Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday, where she wore a striped dress from American designer Adam Lippes with a matching blue belt at her waist, while passing out Easter presents.

Her husband was not present.

You can see previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.