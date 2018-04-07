At least 3 dead, 20 injured after vehicle crashes through crowd in Muenster, Germany

Two people were killed and 20 were injured Saturday when a van plowed through a crowd in Muenster, Germany, a police spokesperson told reporters.

The driver of the vehicle, a German citizen, killed himself following the crash, a police spokesperson said.

Several of the injured victims are reportedly in critical condition.

The incident occurred at a popular restaurant in the city center, according to police, who repeatedly cautioned against spreading rumors or speculation related to the crash.

According to the BBC, false information began circulating online in the aftermath of the incident that a refugee was behind the crash.

The driver, who is reportedly 48, was actually a German citizen who may have had contacts with far-right extremists, though there does not appear to be evidence that he was personally a far-right extremist, according to Reuters.

A suspicious object was found in the van, according to CBS News, and police are investigating the driver’s apartment.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families,” German Chancellor Angela Merkel said through a spokesperson.

April 7, 2018, 4:14 p.m.: This story has been updated.