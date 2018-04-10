White House aide Tom Bossert pushed out by new national security adviser John Bolton

Homeland security adviser Tom Bossert resigned on Tuesday, becoming the latest top-level staffer to exit the White House in recent weeks.

Bloomberg News reporter Jennifer Jacobs tweeted that Bossert was pushed out by the new national security adviser John Bolton, whose first day on the job was Monday.

“The president is grateful for Tom’s commitment to the safety and security of our great country,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement. “Tom led the White House’s efforts to protect the homeland from terrorist threats, strengthen our cyber defenses and respond to an unprecedented series of natural disasters. President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well.”

Bossert was one of the original members of President Donald Trump’s White House team, and he took on a prominent role during the natural disasters that plagued the country in the early days of Trump’s presidency, including Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.

Bossert also advised Trump on cybersecurity issues.

With his resignation, Bossert becomes the second national security team member to leave the White House after Bolton joined the West Wing.

Michael Anton, who served as a spokesman for the National Security Council, resigned on Sunday.