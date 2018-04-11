Why does everyone keep bringing up Mark Zuckerberg’s dorm room?

Mark Zuckerberg founded Facebook in his Harvard dorm room, and Congress refuses to let anyone forget.

The tale of Facebook’s beginnings is a popular one. As a Harvard student, Zuckerberg created the site Facemash in 2003 — the site that would go on to become Facebook. Some people continue to paint the 33-year-old billionaire, husband and father with a youthful brush — making him out to be a kid who has some growing up to do. Among those people: members of Congress who continually remind us of Zuck in his beloved dorm room.

We weren’t the only ones who noticed:

Zuckerberg’s meeting with Congress hasn’t revealed any information that wasn’t already public. We’ve heard that Facebook does not sell user data but instead shares it in aggregate to target advertisements, that users are told what to expect and can opt out of the service at any time and, of course, that Facebook was started in his dorm room. We’ll probably never know where exactly that dorm room was — Zuckerberg takes his personal privacy very seriously.