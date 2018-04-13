While the president is tweeting, the first lady is, well, doing her job. Appearing just once this week during a White House talk with local middle-school students, the first lady continued to fulfill her duties amid a constant swirl of panic-inducing and straight-up gross rumors surrounding her husband. It’s chill.

This is what she wore:

Monday, April 9: A low-key patriotic outfit for a White House discussion

Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students at the White House. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

For speaking to a group of 13 middle-school students at the White House, Melania Trump opted for a more casual outfit than what she usually wears, pairing a red crew-neck sweater with a denim skirt featuring a zipper straight down the front by Italian brand Agnona.

Melania Trump spoke to students Tuesday about the issues they are facing. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

