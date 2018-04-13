What Melania Trump wore her 64th week as first lady — the one time she appeared at the White House
First lady Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Monday. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

What Melania Trump wore her 64th week as first lady — the one time she appeared at the White House

By Rachel Lubitz
 | 

While the president is tweeting, the first lady is, well, doing her job. Appearing just once this week during a White House talk with local middle-school students, the first lady continued to fulfill her duties amid a constant swirl of panic-inducing and straight-up gross rumors surrounding her husband. It’s chill.

This is what she wore:

Monday, April 9: A low-key patriotic outfit for a White House discussion

Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students at the White House.
Melania Trump speaks during a discussion with students at the White House. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

For speaking to a group of 13 middle-school students at the White House, Melania Trump opted for a more casual outfit than what she usually wears, pairing a red crew-neck sweater with a denim skirt featuring a zipper straight down the front by Italian brand Agnona.

Melania Trump spoke to students Tuesday about the issues they are facing.
Melania Trump spoke to students Tuesday about the issues they are facing. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Rachel Lubitz
By Rachel Lubitz
Reporter, Strut
Related stories by this author