All hail Janelle.
For the 2018 Met Gala, Janelle Monáe wore a custom black and white Marc Jacobs ensemble, complete with a jacket with a train, a giant hat with a pop of yellow underneath and a jewel-studded head covering.
Now for a little appreciation for what Monáe has showed us on the Met red carpet before: Back in 2017 she wore this stunning Ralph & Russo ballgown, with feather neck detail.
In both 2015 and 2014, she opted for dramatic capes.
In 2012, she rocked a rather subtle and simple black satin jumpsuit.
And in 2011, for her first Met Gala appearance, she went for full-on menswear, wearing a top hat, a frilly white button-down shirt and black satin pants.
Her best look though? Definitely tonight’s.