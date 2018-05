It was only a matter of time. After a truly transformative year for the rapper, Cardi B has finally made her way to the Met Gala.

Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Designer Jeremy Scott and Cardi B at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

To rub elbows with the likes of Donatella Versace and Anna Wintour, Cardi B wore an incredibly ornate dress and headpiece (a big trend for the night) by Moschino, as she walked hand in hand with Moschino designer Jeremy Scott.

Twitter stanned hard.