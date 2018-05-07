Please do yourself a favor and look at SZA at the 2018 Met Gala

Words cannot really, truly describe what SZA looked like on the 2018 Met Gala red carpet on Monday evening.

With a theme that’s all about religion and its influence on fashion, SZA showed up looking like an angel who’s just dropped down from heaven to show us what gorgeousness looks like.

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala Evan Agostini/AP

SZA at the 2018 Met Gala Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Between the pink and puffy Versace dress, to the crystals, to that sparkly halo, there was nothing to hate about this look.

People on Twitter ERUPTED immediately upon SZA posting a picture of the look.

To show up as an angel to a Catholic-themed gala is a power move, and we approve wholeheartedly.