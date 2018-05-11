Here are the most amazing pieces from Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty lingerie line

Good morning everyone, we have some wonderful news. Rihanna has finally launched her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Not only is the 90-piece-and-counting brand inclusive — with sizes up to 44DD and 3XL, website and campaign models of various sizes, shapes and skin pigmentations, and even an inclusive nude bra and underwear collection with seven shades (more on that later) — but it rules.

With styles that go from sweet to sexy, and garments like feather robes and teddies, Rihanna has delivered. Oh, and nothing’s over $100. She understands us.

So let’s run through some of our favorites thus far, which can be bought online or, if you’re in the New York City area, perhaps picked up at the Savage x Fenty pop-up shop this weekend. However, things are, as expected, selling out fast.

This sheer robe, $79

The Sheer Marabou Short Robe Savage x Fenty

This black polka dot babydoll, $69

The Flock Dot Babydoll Savage x Fenty

This lace teddy, $79

The Lace Teddy Savage x Fenty

Rihanna wore this one, here:

This cami and short set, $69

The Cami And Shorty Set Savage x Fenty

This bodysuit with removable straps, $79

The Flock Dot Bodysuit With Removable Straps Savage x Fenty

This sheer romper, $79

The Sheer Marabou Romper Savage x Fenty

This satin and lace skirt, $49

The Satin Skirt Savage x Fenty

This mesh and lace bra, $49

The Mesh and Lace bra Savage x Fenty

This floral mesh bra, $44

The Floral Mesh Lace Bra Savage x Fenty

This other lace bra, $54

The Unlined Lace Bra Savage x Fenty

This lace bandeau, $44

This Bandeau Bralette Savage x Fenty

This high-waist cheeky underwear, $29

The High-Waist Cheeky Savage x Fenty

This high-waist lace brief, $20.50

The High-Waist Lace Brief Savage x Fenty