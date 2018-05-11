Here are the most amazing pieces from Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty lingerie line

Good morning everyone, we have some wonderful news. Rihanna has finally launched her lingerie line, Savage x Fenty. Not only is the 90-piece-and-counting brand inclusive — with sizes up to 44DD and 3XL, website and campaign models of various sizes, shapes and skin pigmentations, and even an inclusive nude bra and underwear collection with seven shades (more on that later) — but it rules.
With styles that go from sweet to sexy, and garments like feather robes and teddies, Rihanna has delivered. Oh, and nothing’s over $100. She understands us.
So let’s run through some of our favorites thus far, which can be bought online or, if you’re in the New York City area, perhaps picked up at the Savage x Fenty pop-up shop this weekend. However, things are, as expected, selling out fast.
This sheer robe, $79
This black polka dot babydoll, $69
This lace teddy, $79
Rihanna wore this one, here: