RuPaul Charles to star in new Netflix original series ‘AJ and the Queen’

RuPaul Charles, the legendary drag performer and host of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will star in his very own Netflix comedy series called AJ and the Queen, Variety reported Friday.

Not much is known about the show yet, except that Ru will be playing Ruby Red, a “down-on-her-luck” drag queen traveling across the country with an 11-year-old stowaway named AJ. The show was created by RuPaul and Michael Patrick King, who co-created 2 Broke Girls and served as executive producer for both The Comeback and Sex and the City, according to Deadline.

RuPaul recently announced he’s working on a semi-biographical, half-hour series with Bad Robot, the studio led by Star Wars: The Force Awakens director J.J. Abrams and World of Wonder, the company behind Drag Race.

This foray into the world of crafting scripted series is just the latest evolution of RuPaul’s multi-hyphenate drag empire. RuPaul helped create DragCon, has guest-starred in shows like Broad City, hosts a podcast with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage, is the author of several books and sings club-style dance music.