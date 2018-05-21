If you’ve been living in a cave, or blessed enough to not even look at the internet all weekend, here’s a little catch-up: The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was on Saturday.

Meghan Markle, now a duchess, wore a simple and streamlined Givenchy gown to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George’s Chapel WPA Pool/Getty Images

The ceremony was beautiful and moving, complete with a gospel choir.

For the reception later on, she slipped into a divine Stella McCartney halter dress, while Harry donned a tux.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave Windsor Castle in Windsor on their way to their reception Steve Parsons/Getty Images

But while the spotlight was absolutely trained on the couple, there were plenty more highly stylish people at this royal wedding, with actresses, moguls and star athletes all turning it out. Here are some of our favorite looks from the guests to the festivities on Saturday:

Priyanka Chopra in Vivienne Westwood

(L-R): Abigail Spencer and Priyanka Chopra arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Dior

A photo posted by (@) on

Serena Williams in Versace

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images

Serena Williams in Valentino

A photo posted by (@) on

A photo posted by (@) on

Oprah Winfrey in Stella McCartney

Oprah Winfrey arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ian West/AP

Victoria Beckham in Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham attend the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Amal Clooney in Stella McCartney

Amal and George Clooney arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images

Doria Ragland in Oscar de la Renta

Doria Ragland leaves the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II in Stuart Parvin

The Queen arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle KGC-178/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

Kate Middleton in Alexander McQueen

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Princess Charlotte leave the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte in Givenchy

Princess Charlotte after the wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images

Jessica Mulroney (Markle’s BFF) in Di Carlo Couture

Jessica Mulroney (front and center) at the Royal Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan in Erdem

Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Gina Torres in Costarellos

Gina Torres arrives at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle WPA Pool/Getty Images

Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre, in Gucci

Sabrina Dhowre and Idris Elba arrive at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Jacinda Barrett in Emilia Wickstead

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett arrive at St. George’s Chapel WPA Pool/Getty Images

Lady Kitty Spencer in Dolce & Gabbana

Lady Kitty Spencer arrives at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson/AP

Princess Eugenie