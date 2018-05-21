If you’ve been living in a cave, or blessed enough to not even look at the internet all weekend, here’s a little catch-up: The royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was on Saturday.
Meghan Markle, now a duchess, wore a simple and streamlined Givenchy gown to the ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.
The ceremony was beautiful and moving, complete with a gospel choir.
For the reception later on, she slipped into a divine Stella McCartney halter dress, while Harry donned a tux.
But while the spotlight was absolutely trained on the couple, there were plenty more highly stylish people at this royal wedding, with actresses, moguls and star athletes all turning it out. Here are some of our favorite looks from the guests to the festivities on Saturday: