Supreme Court allows restrictive Arkansas abortion law to go into effect
People wait in line to enter the U.S. Supreme Court. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Supreme Court allows restrictive Arkansas abortion law to go into effect

By Emily C. Singer | 

The Supreme Court has declined to hear a challenge to a restrictive Arkansas law that would effectively ban medication-induced abortions, CNN reported Tuesday.

The law requires that providers of medication-induced abortions, which only take place in the first nine weeks of pregnancy, must contract with a doctor who has admitting privileges at a hospital in the state. Few doctors are willing to enter into those contracts for fear of being ostracized in their communities, Planned Parenthood told the New York Times.

The law could essentially leave Arkansas with just one abortion clinic, which would only be able to provide surgical abortions, according to the Washington Post.

An appeals court had previously upheld the law, originally passed in 2015. And now that the Supreme Court has rejected a challenge to the measure, it could go into effect in mid-July, CNN reported.

The court’s decision not to hear the case, however, doesn’t mean the law is constitutional.

Planned Parenthood, the petitioners in the case, could still ask the court to strike down the law, but “may have to prove how many women could be affected by it” in order to do so, according to the Post.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

March 7, 2018

Most recent

Teens painted hate speech on a high school. Instead of criminal charges, officials hope for healing.

May 28, 2018

Brittany Packnett on NFL: If you can’t handle peaceful protest, then what can you handle?

May 26, 2018

The NFL’s latest attempt to kill the #TakeAKnee movement may be bringing it back to life

May 25, 2018

The R Kelly abuse allegations mirror classic sex trafficking dynamics, expert says. Here’s how.

May 25, 2018

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10, episode 10: Monét X Change exit interview

May 25, 2018

Trump continues to seethe about the FBI informant

May 25, 2018

Harvey Weinstein surrenders to police, faces rape charges

May 25, 2018

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 10, episode 10: The final judging could foreshadow what’s to come

May 25, 2018

The case of Cyntoia Brown, navigating America #WhileBlack and private school segregation

May 24, 2018

Brittany Packnett: Black women show up for you. It’s about time you started showing up for them.

May 24, 2018