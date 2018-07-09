‘Overwatch’ players raise over $12.7 million for breast cancer research

The Breast Cancer Research Foundation is about to get a check for more than $12.7 million dollars — and it’s all thanks to players of the video game Overwatch.

For a limited time in May, Overwatch developer Blizzard Entertainment — best known for making World of Warcraft — offered a special alternate appearance for Mercy, Overwatch’s angelic and benevolent healer-scientist character. For $15, players could purchase an anime-inspired “magical girl” costume for Mercy, with 100% of the proceeds going to BCRF. Blizzard also donated the proceeds from the sales of its Pink Mercy T-shirts.

Overwatch, a competitive online shooter, offers many cosmetic alterations for its 27 playable characters, but the millions of dollars players spend on them typically go straight into Blizzard’s pockets. In a press release, BCRF said Blizzard’s donation is the “largest donation by a corporate partner within one year in BCRF’s 25-year history.”

“BCRF does critical work every single day to support women’s health and develop new research and strategies for preventing, treating and curing breast cancer, and we’re proud to make this contribution to their efforts,” Mike Morhaime, CEO and co-founder of Blizzard Entertainment, said in a press release. “I’m grateful to all of the Overwatch players around the world who made supporting such a good cause possible with their enthusiasm for the game and their generosity.”