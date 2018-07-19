Mic Daily: Planned Parenthood sues Idaho, FDA may weigh in on almond milk and more
Supporters of Planned Parenthood react to speakers at a rally, Thursday, May 24, in New York. Frank Franklin II/AP

Mic Daily: Planned Parenthood sues Idaho, FDA may weigh in on almond milk and more

By Tim Mulkerin | 

Welcome to Mic Daily: Mic’s newsletter that cuts through the noise and lands in your inbox every weekday. We carefully curate each edition to send you a cross section of our most vital stories of the day. Want to receive this as a daily email in your inbox? Subscribe here.

Episode 2 of Mic Dispatch starts at 8 p.m. Eastern on Facebook

Emira Hajj and Serena Daniari
Emira Hajj and Serena Daniari Mic Dispatch/Facebook

This week on Mic’s Facebook Watch show, Serena Daniari looks into the chronic shortage of affordable, injectable estrogen, and Chantel Simpson spotlights The Era Footwork Crew, who are inspiring inner-city youths in Chicago through dance.

New episodes air Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 p.m. Eastern. Follow Mic Dispatch to continue diving beyond the headlines.

Planned Parenthood sues Idaho over abortion-reporting law that “shames” patients

A cyclist rides past a Planned Parenthood clinic in Chicago.
A cyclist rides past a Planned Parenthood clinic in Chicago. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Planned Parenthood filed suit against the state of Idaho in a federal court on Tuesday, according the Associated Press, with the organization arguing that a new law that requires abortion providers to report on complications that arise in the aftermath of the procedure is unconstitutional and stigmatizing.

House Republicans shut down Democratic effort to fund election security measures

House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer tries to build support on the House floor for an amendment that funds election security measures.
House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer tries to build support on the House floor for an amendment that funds election security measures. CSPAN/Twitter

House Republicans on Thursday morning thwarted a Democratic effort to add new funding for election security measures — opening the party up to yet more criticism in the wake of President Donald Trump’s contro meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

It’s true — white mass shooters get more sympathy from news media, study says

White mass shooters get more coverage in print and online news articles, according to a recent study — but they’re also more likely to be portrayed sympathetically.
White mass shooters get more coverage in print and online news articles, according to a recent study — but they’re also more likely to be portrayed sympathetically. Kelly Kasulis/Mic

A new study analyzed 433 news articles about 219 mass shootings that occurred between Jan. 1, 2013, and Dec. 31, 2015. The research team’s methods were both statistical and qualitative, meaning human eyes combed through the news coverage along with computer models.

The disparity between the way news media portrayed white and black shooters was huge.

The FDA may soon enforce whether nondairy products can be called “milk”

Almond, soy and coconut milks are displayed in a grocery store aisle.
Almond, soy and coconut milks are displayed in a grocery store aisle. AsiaTravel/Shutterstock

“An almond doesn’t lactate,” Food and Drug Administration commissioner Scott Gottlieb said Tuesday at the Politico Pro Summit. If the FDA decides to enforce current regulations on milk labels, you might have to start looking for your almond milk under another name.

Share:
Tim Mulkerin
By Tim Mulkerin
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Alec Baldwin wants your help to protect the Russia investigation

Most recent

The Era is using dance to save Chicago’s black youth from violence

‘Mic Dispatch’ episode 2: The estrogen shortage; Chicago footwork dancers (Full transcript)

An injectable estrogen shortage reminds trans women that our fight is far from over

Mic Daily: Planned Parenthood sues Idaho, FDA may weigh in on almond milk and more

Eric Garner’s mother reacts to NYPD decision to pursue disciplinary trial against her son’s killers

Trump reverses stance, now “disagrees” with Putin’s request to interrogate American officials

Trump invites Putin to Washington this fall

Facebook to remove fake content meant to start violence from its platform

Lin-Manuel Miranda to direct his first feature movie, an adaptation of ‘Tick, Tick... Boom!’

‘Glow’ star Britney Young on the show’s second season and playing into stereotypes