At this year’s 75th Venice International Film Festival, the name on everybody’s lips was Lady Gaga, who made a movie-star entrance at the festival in a pink feathered Masion Valentino gown and Chopard jewels.

And despite noble efforts by the likes of Cate Blanchett in Armani and Natalie Portman in Gucci, nobody could top the exuberant, yet refined, stylings of Gaga (who also received rave reviews for her performance in A Star Is Born, the film she was there promoting).

Below, we take a close-up look at Gaga as well as the other show-stopping looks from this year’s festival.

Lady Gaga in Valentino

Tilda Swinton in Schiaparelli

Naomi Watts in Dolce & Gabbana

Natalie Portman in Gucci

Alek Wek in Calvin Klein

Cate Blanchett in Armani

