Lady Gaga and all the other best dressed women from the 2018 Venice Film Festival
Lady Gaga Filippo Monteforte/Getty Images

Lady Gaga and all the other best dressed women from the 2018 Venice Film Festival

By Evan Ross Katz | 

At this year’s 75th Venice International Film Festival, the name on everybody’s lips was Lady Gaga, who made a movie-star entrance at the festival in a pink feathered Masion Valentino gown and Chopard jewels.

And despite noble efforts by the likes of Cate Blanchett in Armani and Natalie Portman in Gucci, nobody could top the exuberant, yet refined, stylings of Gaga (who also received rave reviews for her performance in A Star Is Born, the film she was there promoting).

Below, we take a close-up look at Gaga as well as the other show-stopping looks from this year’s festival.

Lady Gaga in Valentino

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Antony Jones/Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Vittorio Zunino Celotto /Getty Images
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Tilda Swinton in Schiaparelli

Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images
Tilda Swinton
Tilda Swinton Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images

Naomi Watts in Dolce & Gabbana

Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Vittorio Zunino Celotto /Getty Images
Naomi Watts
Naomi Watts Vittorio Zunino Celotto /Getty Images

Natalie Portman in Gucci

Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Vittorio Zunino Celotto /Getty Images
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Franco Origlia/Getty Images

Alek Wek in Calvin Klein

Alek Wek
Alek Wek Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
Alek Wek
Alek Wek Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett in Armani

Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Cate Blanchett
Cate Blanchett Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
Share:
Evan Ross Katz
By Evan Ross Katz
Senior editor, Strut

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Melania Trump’s spokesperson trolls ‘Insecure’ creator Issa Rae over first lady comments

Kanye West apologizes to Drake: “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha”

‘Serial’ season 3: The hit podcast is back, and this time it’s focusing on the Cleveland courts

Judge denies Paul Manafort’s request to move second trial from Washington to Virginia

Jack Dorsey read his opening statement to Congress off his phone, right before tweeting it out

Marvel just released the first image of Brie Larson as ‘Captain Marvel’

Kim Kardashian West is meeting with Trump to discuss freeing another nonviolent drug offender

An Emirates flight with at least 10 sick passengers is quarantined at JFK airport in New York

Brett Kavanaugh would roll back 50 years of civil rights gains if appointed, NAACP president says

Lady Gaga and all the other best dressed women from the 2018 Venice Film Festival