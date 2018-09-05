Marvel just released the first image of Brie Larson as ‘Captain Marvel’
Brie Larson accepts the Crystal Award for excellence in film at the Women in Film Crystal and Lucy Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on June 13, in Beverly Hills, California. Chris Pizzello/AP

Marvel just released the first image of Brie Larson as ‘Captain Marvel’

By Anna Swartz | 

The first image of actor Brie Larson in character as Captain Marvel is officially here. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly released the image of its upcoming cover featuring Larson as Captain Marvel, clad in a red, blue and gold bodysuit.

Larson will star as the titular superhero in Captain Marvel, due out March 8. The film will make history as the first in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to center on a solo female hero. Captain Marvel, aka Carol Danvers, is, according to her official Marvel character page, a former head of NASA security who “transformed from a merely brilliant pilot into one of the most powerful Super Heroes in the universe” after “an alien device mutated her DNA.”

Captain Marvel’s arrival in the MCU was teased at the end of 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, in a post-credits scene that seemed to hint that Carol Danvers is on her way to help save the day.

According to EW, Captain Marvel will feature in the next Avengers film as well as in her solo movie, the latter of which is set in the mid-‘90s and will see her joining an “elite” alien military team led by a commander played by Jude Law.

“She can’t help but be herself,” Larson told EW, speaking about her character. “She can be aggressive and she can have a temper and she can be a little invasive and in your face. She’s also quick to jump to things, which makes her amazing in battle because she’s the first one out there and doesn’t always wait for orders. But the [not] waiting for orders is, to some, a character flaw.”

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Melania Trump’s spokesperson trolls ‘Insecure’ creator Issa Rae over first lady comments

Kanye West apologizes to Drake: “I did not have any conversations about your child with Pusha”

‘Serial’ season 3: The hit podcast is back, and this time it’s focusing on the Cleveland courts

Judge denies Paul Manafort’s request to move second trial from Washington to Virginia

Jack Dorsey read his opening statement to Congress off his phone, right before tweeting it out

Marvel just released the first image of Brie Larson as ‘Captain Marvel’

Kim Kardashian West is meeting with Trump to discuss freeing another nonviolent drug offender

An Emirates flight with at least 10 sick passengers is quarantined at JFK airport in New York

Brett Kavanaugh would roll back 50 years of civil rights gains if appointed, NAACP president says

Lady Gaga and all the other best dressed women from the 2018 Venice Film Festival