This Miss America contestant was asked about NFL kneeling protests — and her answer earned her a win
Miss Virginia Emili McPhail after winning the onstage interview portion of the second night of preliminary competition in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey on Sept. 6. Wayne Parry/AP

This Miss America contestant was asked about NFL kneeling protests — and her answer earned her a win

By Anna Swartz | 

On Thursday night, Miss America contestant Emili McPhail, representing Virginia, was asked what she would say to NFL players about whether to stand or kneel during the national anthem as part of the preliminary round for the 2019 Miss America Competition in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The question was nothing if not timely — Nike recently unveiled activist and former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, who was effectively blacklisted from the league after he began protesting police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, as the face of its newest “Just Do It” campaign. That decision, predictably, led the president to tweet, “What was Nike thinking?” on Friday.

But McPhail, 22, had a (literally) winning response to the question. “Kneeling during the national anthem is absolutely a right that you have to stand up for what you believe in, and to make the right decision that’s right for you,” McPhail said, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

“It’s very important that we also have to take into consideration that it is not about kneeling: It is absolutely about police brutality.”

A photo posted by (@) on

McPhail’s answer earned her the preliminary onstage question scholarship, a prize of $1,000. After the competition on Thursday, McPhail said she was grateful to have the chance to speak honestly onstage.

“I said standing up for what you believe in is the most important thing that you can do, and that’s what I did,” she said, according to the Press of Atlantic City. “I was very happy to have that moment to be honest, because it’s not always easy.”

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transgender women explain the realities of interacting with cisgender men

Most recent

Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26, TMZ reports

Mic Daily: Barack Obama trashes Trump — and other stories of the day

Former Trump aide George Papadopoulos sentenced to 14 days in prison

Texas fetal burial law gets struck down, could head to the Supreme Court — and Brett Kavanaugh

Who’s Sorry This Week? The handsy bishop at Aretha Franklin’s funeral and other public apologies

Apple iPhone Event Fall 2018: Here’s what features and other details you can expect

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t an anonymous op-ed

Barack Obama steps into the arena to criticize Trump: “This is not normal”

Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum are leaving ‘Project Runway’ for a new Amazon show

This Week in Food and Travel: How locals feel about the first Starbucks in Italy