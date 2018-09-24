Trump sticks with Kavanaugh, calls sexual assault allegations “totally political”
President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at Springfield-Branson National Airport before attending a campaign rally in Springfield, Missouri. Evan Vucci/AP

Trump sticks with Kavanaugh, calls sexual assault allegations “totally political”

By Emily C. Singer | 

President Donald Trump is not abandoning Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, saying the sexual assault allegations Kavanaugh faces are “totally political.”

“There’s a chance this could be one of the single most unfair, unjust things to happen to a candidate,” Trump said Monday, after leaving United Nations Headquarters in New York, which is holding a General Assembly meeting this week.

Trump’s comments come after Kavanaugh was hit with new sexual assault allegations from Deborah Ramirez, who says Kavanaugh put his penis in her face against her will at a party at Yale University when Kavanaugh was a freshman.

Ramirez’s allegations follow allegations from Palo Alto University professor Christine Blasey Ford, who said Kavanaugh assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s.

Kavanaugh has denied both allegations and plans to testify in a Thursday hearing on Capitol Hill to defend his name.

The allegations, however, have cast a dark cloud over Kavanaugh’s nomination, and threaten to further erode the GOP’s standing among women voters — who polls show are poised to turn against Republicans in the November midterm elections.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

These Parkland survivors are helping students have a voice at the ballot box

Most recent

“Agony yet urgency”: Christine Blasey Ford explains why she came forward with Kavanaugh accusation

Stories That Pay Off: What to do when everyone wants your professional advice — for free

Jane Fonda on life in Trump’s America: “Chaos is where tyrants rise to the top”

Ted Cruz’s latest attack on Beto O’Rourke is little more than a racist dog whistle

Amber Guyger fired by Dallas Police Department after killing Botham Shem Jean in his own apartment

Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation hangs in the balance amid Rod Rosenstein’s possible exit

WhatsApp has hired a grievance officer to address fake news in India

24 of the best looks from Milan Fashion Week spring/summer 2019 from Armani to Prada to Versace

Rod Rosenstein to meet with Trump on Thursday, amid reports he’s exiting the administration

Trump sticks with Kavanaugh, calls sexual assault allegations “totally political”