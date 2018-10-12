Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
What Melania Trump wore her 90th week as first lady — including that outfit in Egypt
Melania Trump talks to media as she visits the ancient statue of the Sphinx at the historic Giza Pyramids site near Cairo, Egypt on Saturday, Oct. 6. Carolyn Kaster/AP

What Melania Trump wore her 90th week as first lady — including that outfit in Egypt

By Anna Swartz | 

It was yet another extremely busy week for first lady Melania Trump, who wrapped up her big international trip with a final stop in Egypt. She also appeared in a pre-taped interview with ABC News set to air on Friday.

During said interview she apparently shrugged off questions about President Donald Trump’s infidelity, said she believes she is the “most bullied person in the world,” and also spoke about the #MeToo movement, saying that men also need to be supported and that victims who come forward with allegations of sexual assault “need to have really hard evidence.” Whew.

Let’s get into her looks, shall we?

Saturday, Oct. 6: A blazer and a fedora in Egypt

Melania Trump tours the Egyptian pyramids and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, October 6, the final stop on her four-country tour through Africa.
Melania Trump tours the Egyptian pyramids and Sphinx in Giza, Egypt, October 6, the final stop on her four-country tour through Africa. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Trump wrapped-up her four country tour of Africa on Saturday with a visit to Egypt that included a stop at the ancient Pyramids and Sphinx. She wore an ensemble that included a Ralph Lauren blazer and a silk Chanel blouse, according to Vogue. It was topped off with an off-white fedora.

Her outfit actually reminded the good folks on Twitter of some iconic pop culture looks — namely, the Nazi collaborator René Belloq from the movie Raiders of the Lost Ark and also Michael Jackson in the “Smooth Criminal” music video.

Sunday, Oct. 7: A red turtleneck to return to the U.S.

Melania Trump waves after disembarking from a military aircraft upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, early on Oct. 7, following a six-day, four-country tour of Africa.
Melania Trump waves after disembarking from a military aircraft upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, early on Oct. 7, following a six-day, four-country tour of Africa. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Trump landed stateside on Sunday, arriving back and Joint Base Andrews in Prince George’s County, Maryland. She stepped onto the tarmac wearing a color-coordinated traveling outfit: A knit, red turtleneck sweater, tan cropped pants with a red racing stripe and tan flats.

And that’s all she wore folks — the first lady spent the rest of the week laying low, likely resting up after her big trip. Tune in next week to see what she’s up to next!

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

What Melania Trump wore her 90th week as first lady — including that outfit in Egypt

Spring 2019 fashion month was the most diverse ever — but Europe’s body diversity problem lingers

Movement Must-Reads: GoDaddy’s dealings with an alt-right apparel line, Tarana Burke speaks out

Family doctors are “not doing enough” to curb STDs

On ‘Titans,’ people of color play orange and green characters. Of course there was backlash.

Beto O’Rourke blows past records with massive fundraising haul

Parents create “R Kelly abuse hotline” to give accusers a voice

Progressive candidates’ uphill battle to get the youth vote just got easier with a new innovative app

Trump’s new law protects travelers with disabilities — but advocates worry it might be meaningless

Who’s Sorry This Week? Arnold Schwarzenegger, astronaut Scott Kelly and more public apologies