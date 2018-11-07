Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Trump loyalist Jim Jordan re-elected to Congress despite Ohio State sex abuse scandal
Paul Ryan speaks on Capitol Hill during a television broadcast in 2017. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Trump loyalist Jim Jordan re-elected to Congress despite Ohio State sex abuse scandal

By Eric Lutz | 

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters on Capitol Hill, has been re-elected to Congress — despite being enveloped in a sexual abuse scandal at Ohio State University.

The Associated Press called the race for the Ohio conservative at 8:18 p.m. Eastern.

Jordan, a strong Trump ally who was first elected in 2006, is a co-founder of the right-wing House Freedom Caucus.

He’s been one of the most prominent critics of the FBI investigation into Russia’s election interference in 2016 and has had his eyes set on replacing Rep. Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) as House speaker.

Jordan has been facing scrutiny since July, when he was accused of turning a blind eye to the alleged sexual abuse of members of the Ohio State University wrestling team while he was the team’s assistant coach. Although Jordan was not personally accused of abuse, several former athletes claimed he was aware of the alleged abuse and did nothing to stop it.

Jordan defeated Democrat Janet Garrett, who was running a longshot bid to unseat the controversial congressman.

Share:
Eric Lutz
By Eric Lutz
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The top 3 reasons young people will vote in the 2018 midterm elections

Most recent

Progressive challenger Alessandra Biaggi defeats Richard Ribustello in New York state Senate race

Anthony Brindisi beats Trump supporter Claudia Tenney in New York’s 22nd District

Andrew Gillum concedes in Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race

Democrat Abby Finkenauer ousts two-term GOP representative in Iowa’s 1st District

Antonio Delgado overcomes racist GOP attacks to win in New York’s 19th Congressional District

Abigail Spanberger unseats incumbent Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Deb Haaland wins New Mexico’s 1st District, becomes one of first Native American women in Congress

Democrats set to win control of the House in midterm wave

Conor Lamb, a rising Democratic star, wins decisive re-election victory in Pennsylvania

Republicans maintain Senate control