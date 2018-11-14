Good morning, Hype Daily readers. In case you haven’t heard, it’s hump day. That’s right, the hump of the week. After this, it’s all easy riding into the weekend. Anyway, let’s check out the day’s biggest headlines from the entertainment world.

Game of Thrones will premiere its newest season in April

‘Game of Thrones’ cast and crew members accept the Emmy Award for Best Drama onstage at the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards, Monday, Sept. 17, at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello/AP

HBO’s fantasy juggernaut Game of Thrones finally has a premiere date for its next season. The show’s eighth and final season will premiere in April, the network revealed on Tuesday.

The premiere was announced in a new teaser video that recaps highlights of past seasons and the various twists and turns the plot has taken. If you really want to be prepared for the next season though, you only have five months to rewatch the entire series, so get going.

Paz de la Huerta filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein

This combination of two file photos shows actress Paz de la Huerta and former film producer Harvey Weinstein. Omar Vega/AP

Actor Paz de la Huerta filed a lawsuit against former movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, alleging Weinstein raped her multiple times, and that her encounters with him have had lasting negative effects on her, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. De la Huerta’s lawsuit also alleges Weinstein interfered with her career after he assaulted her and had a hand in getting her fired from the show Boardwalk Empire.

De la Huerta first went public with allegations against Weinstein a year ago in an interview with Vanity Fair where she described two alleged rapes in New York City. Weinstein’s lawyer, unsurprisingly, slammed the new lawsuit, calling de la Huerta “an unstable personality with a vivid imagination,” according to the Times. Weinstein, by the way, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 80 women who have said he harassed, groped, touched, assaulted or raped them.

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will judge a new reality competition show

Cardi B and Chance the Rapper onstage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15 in Indio, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. will all star as judges on a new hip-hop reality competition show for Netflix, Variety reported on Tuesday. The show, titled Rhythm + Flow, will reportedly be structured like a typical music competition series — which probably means the judges will sit in gigantic leather chairs facing the stage — except it will focus exclusively on hip-hop.

Auditions will happen across the country, so aspiring rappers take note. Rhythm + Flow is set to begin in fall 2019.

Temptation Island is getting the reboot treatment

The cast of ‘Temptation Island 3’ attend the VH1?s Big In 2003 Awards on Nov. 20, 2003 at Universal City, in Los Angeles. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Has the reboot frenzy led us to backslide into the trashy reality television of the early 2000s? I guess so, because Temptation Island is coming back. According to the Hollywood Reporter, USA Network has ordered a 10-episode run of the reality series, which originally aired for three seasons on Fox.

In case you don’t remember, Temptation Island takes couples on the verge of breaking up and drops them on an island full of single people to “test” their relationship or something. It’s a recipe for drama, tears and making out, so get ready.

Put this on your radar: Widows

Viola Davis, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Rodriguez attend the ‘Widows’ New York special screening at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on Nov. 11 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images

Need a movie to see this weekend? How about Widows, which comes out on Friday. The heist thriller from director Steve McQueen stars Viola Davis as the leader of a gang of women whose male partners are all gone — forcing them to team up and pull off a heist themselves.

In a recent interview with Mic, McQueen talked about taking on a genre movie: “I think conventions are there to be broken. So anyone who tells you like, ‘This is how you make a Western, this is how you make a heist movie, this is how you make a mobster movie,’ are kidding themselves. There are no rules. The only rules are there to be broken or to be revalued and reset. That’s it. Otherwise, you’re just making the same movie all the time. It’s nonsense.”

The reviews have been very good so far: Rolling Stone recently called the film a “raw, resonant thriller. The screen damn near explodes as [McQueen’s] genre caper suddenly encompasses a whole social strata (race, class, politics, gender). You’re in for a hell of a ride.” Check out a trailer here.

This has been Hype Daily, Mic's morning entertainment roundup.