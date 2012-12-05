Portal 2 and Batman Arkham City Lead Video Games Awards 2012 Nominations

The 2012 Video Game Awards will be aired on Monday, December 10 at 8:00 p.m. (ET), by Spike TV, MTV2 and Spike.com, according to Events Network. Zachary Levi (Chuck, voice actor for Fallout: New Vegas and Halo: Reach) will be hosting the event live from Los Angeles, California.

The event honors the best in this year's games, including designing, animation, technology, music and performances (it will also provide sneak peeks of some of the most anticipated games for next year).

Portal 2 by Valve leads this year's nominations with 12 nods. Rocksteady Studios' Batman: Arkham City comes in second with 10 nominations. The third chapter in the Nathan Drake adventure, Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception by Naughty Dog, and independent game Bastion have 9 and 5 nominations respectively.

This year's nominees were determined by the VGA Advisory Council (which includes video game journalists from Entertainment Weekly, USA Today, Game Informer Magazine, Kotaku, Joystiq, GameSpot, IGN and WIRED).

Performances will by in charge of The Black Keys and deadmau5, while presenters and attendees include Sports Illustrated cover model and star of Battleship Brooklyn Decker and Family Guy star and voice of Joker in the Mass Effect series Seth Green.