PS4 Release Date, Preview and Rumors

1. A New Controller: According to Edge, The PS4 is has a new controller, complete with touchpad. It should be about the same size as the current DualShock PlayStation controller.

2. It Will Have a "Share" Button: The idea is to seamlessly share screenshots during gameplay.

3. Released in Time to Compete With Xbox: The idea is to go head to head against Microsoft's Xbox at the end of the year, during the holiday season.

4. Specs: A customized chip based on AMD's A8-3850 with a quad-core 2.9GHz processor and a 1GHz graphics card with 1GB of dedicated memory.