Playstation 4 Release Date and Price: Due Nov. at $429 and $529

A new rumor suggests that PlayStation 4 is due this November and will be available at two price points, $429 and $529 respectively — according to Kotaku. The cited source also suggests that "you'll also be able to control the PS4 remotely from your tablet or smartphone," as well as being able to use a mobile device to "chat with your PS4 friends or buy games which are then automatically downloaded to your machine." Another rumor is that every PS4 will come with a "PlayStation Eye" — a new "spectating" feature that lets users watch other friends play games from their console's dashboard (even if one doesn't own the game they're playing). In addition, the next PlayStation will be "heavily integrated" with social networks, with rumors about a service called PlayStation Cloud.