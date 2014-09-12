The White House Just Got a Visit from the Best Trespasser Ever

When the White House goes into lockdown, the reaction typically isn't snickering. That all changed Thursday evening.

An unidentified man was apprehended after jumping over the fence of the White House lawn in what can best be described as Pokémon superfan attire, including a Pikachu-themed shirt and hat. The perp was also toting a plush Pikachu doll.

The Poké-fan was immediately detained by Secret Service officers, who were no doubt pleased to put their extensive training to good use. The Daily Mail reported that the man jumped over the North Fence around 6:20 p.m. The White House was put on lockdown, which was lifted about an hour later.

NBC News reported that a witness said the man refused comply with orders to "get down." He eventually sat down with his knees to his chest, but not before officers drew their guns. He was then taken into custody.

The Daily Mail noted that President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama were not home during the incident, as they were attending a memorial service for the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.

Reporters and bystanders alike were enthralled by the spectacle.

In White House news, a man dressed in Pokemon garb jumped the north lawn fence. #whitehouse #pikachu pic.twitter.com/lVb7X7EGuz

Wow, jumping the white house fence. Guy in pokemon clothes, you are a genius

Pro-tip: Don't wear Pokemon gear as a grown man...also, don't jump the White House fence.

2 armed guards tackle man dressed in a Pokemon costume after he jumps WhiteHouse north lawn fence. (photo:@cwgile) pic.twitter.com/LtrXnXxNWl

Better luck next time, dude.

h/t Euro Gamer