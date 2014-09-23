Someone Thought This Horrible Rape T-Shirt Was a Good Idea

"It's not rape, it's a snuggle with a struggle."

These words appeared on a shirt sold in the teen boys' section of an SM Supermalls franchise, the largest mall operator in the Philippines. The shirt was pulled from the shelves on Tuesday after sparking intense public outrage.

On Monday, after writer Karen Kunawicz posted a picture of the shirt on Facebook, Twitter users slammed the store for propagating rape culture:

Having serious WTF moments today what with Bench and SM promoting #rapeculture. No means no. Rape is always rape. #stupid #stupid #dangerous

There is a tshirt that says "it's not rape, it's a snuggle with a struggle"... are you for fucking real?

SM Supermalls quickly went into damage control. A statement obtained by the South China Morning Post said the chain has "immediately pulled" the shirts from its shelves. "Appropriate action will be taken to ensure this does not happen again," the statement said.



A note to retailers: Rape doesn't sell. These shirts never should have made it onto shelves in the first place.

h/t BuzzFeed