the black monuments project

We’ve imagined a world that celebrates black heroes in 54 U.S. states and territories. Navigate through all of our nominations, and check out our 3-D Snapchat lenses, which bring some of these monuments to life.

America is covered in Confederate statues. We can do better — and here’s how.

by Zak Cheney-Rice

It’s been 152 years since the U.S. Civil War ended, and Americans have yet to honestly confront its legacy.

Scores of white supremacists marched on Charlottesville, Virginia, in August to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. The protesters claimed that Lee deserves continued valorization — that toppling his likeness would amount to erasing their proud history.

The truth is more complex, and far uglier. Lee’s affinity for brutalizing his slaves are traits many of his boosters have either conveniently rewritten or denied. For his more dogged supporters, like the Nazis and Klansmen who rallied to his defense over the summer, these traits are central to the general’s appeal. It remains that Lee and his army waged the bloodiest war in American history for the legal right to own black people as chattel. That these Confederates are lionized in the form of at least 718 statues and memorials across the nation reflects how invested many Americans remain in affirming the white supremacy they sought, and celebrating a past where slavery defined the racial hierarchy.

We can do better. Mic’s latest editorial effort — the Black Monuments Project — aims to correct this sordid legacy through a blend of history and imagination. Published at the start of Black History Month, it repurposes our nation’s Confederate-centric memory of the Civil War as a chance to celebrate black heroes, well and lesser known, instead of the white supremacists who would see them locked in chains.

The Black Monuments Project aims to realize the world activist Bree Newsome gave Americans a glimpse of when she climbed the flagpole at the South Carolina Statehouse in June 2015 and tore down the Confederate flag that had flown there for decades. Where that memorial stood, Mic imagines a statue saluting the Charleston Nine. In place of Lee’s likeness in Virginia, we would see a monument to Henrietta Lacks, the black woman whose cells were stolen by doctors and formed the basis for decades of vital medical research.

The list goes on. These and other notable black figures constitute the alternative landscape we’ve created. You will find one black hero per state or territory, selected by a panel of writers and editors on Mic’s Movement team in partnership with our readers. (In a few key states, we recognize more than one hero.) Almost all of the figures included were born in the state we’ve affiliated them with. If not, they did some of their most vital work there.

We’ve also tried to select an even mix of highly visible figures and others who may be less familiar, encompassing fields ranging from music and sports to politics and abolition. Most of these people did not amass the kind of broad-based political support needed to have a real-life statue erected of themselves. What they did was often more lasting, and more vital. And, importantly, none fought a war to keep their fellow countrymen in chains.

We aren’t the first to imagine such a landscape: Lawmakers and activists for years have sought to replace, or at least supplement, Confederate monuments with tributes to notable black figures. After the Charleston rally, a petition circulated online proposing that a Confederate statue in Portsmouth, Virginia, be replaced with one of rapper Missy Elliot. A bipartisan effort to raise a statue to Civil War-era black politician Robert Smalls is underway in South Carolina.

We’ve envisioned the Black Monuments Project as visual and comprehensive. It’s hard to measure the impact such monuments might have in real life, but one can speculate. In the months leading up to the massacre he carried out at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, Dylann Roof gave himself tours of the abundant Confederate markers and slave plantations dotting South Carolina. The trip fueled his appreciation for the violence these places commemorated. Might a comparable abundance of black monuments plant a greater respect for black humanity in others?

It may be an unlikely prospect, and we may never know the answer. But imagining an America free of Confederate monuments, where black heroes are valorized instead of those who viewed them as subhuman, mirrors a pattern that marks much American discourse on the subject. Even as white supremacists continue rallying around these monuments and some political figures double down on keeping Confederate statues erect, a movement to tear them down gains energy.

Of late, counterprotesters have far outnumbered supremacists in places like Charlottesville and Shelbyville, Tennessee. Protest movements against white supremacy — like Black Lives Matter — refuse to cede America’s streets and cities to Nazis and Klansmen.

What better way to channel this energy than to imagine the varying ways it can be repurposed for good? May the Black Monuments Project push the conversation forward. Happy Black History Month.

CREDITS

Editorial Director

Erin E. Evans

Reporters

Chauncey Alcorn, Zak Cheney-Rice, Dante Doig-Acuña, Xavier Harding, Danielle Kwateng-Clark, Aaron Morrison, Natelegé Whaley

Editors

Zak Cheney-Rice and Kyle McGovern

Copy Editors

Esther Gim, Kaitlyn Jakola and Ali Killian

Designer

Paul Chun

Product Engineers

Lisa Övermyr and Liz Pineda

Product Manager

Dante Doig-Acuna

3-D Snap Lenses created by Mixer

The List

alabama
recy taylor
recy taylor
alaska
rev. edward carroll
rev. edward carroll
arizona
lincoln ragsdale
lincoln ragsdale
arkansas
john h. johnson
john h. johnson
california
octavia butler
octavia butler
colorado
lu vason
lu vason
connecticut
constance baker motley
constance baker motley
delaware
aunt sallie shadd
aunt sallie shadd
district of columbia
charles drew
charles drew
florida
trayvon martin
trayvon martin
georgia
john lewis
john lewis
guam
walter f. white
walter f. white
hawaii
alice ball
alice ball
idaho
dorothy buckner
dorothy buckner
illinois
michelle obama
michelle obama
indiana
macon bolling allen
macon bolling allen
iowa
edna griffin
edna griffin
kansas
hattie mcdaniel
hattie mcdaniel
kentucky
henry bibb
henry bibb
louisiana
madam cj walker
madam cj walker
maine
james weldon johnson
james weldon johnson
maryland
pauli murray
pauli murray
massachusetts
mary mahoney
mary mahoney
michigan
j dilla
j dilla
minnesota
prince
prince
mississippi
ida b. wells
ida b. wells
missouri
maxine waters
maxine waters
montana
mary fields
mary fields
nebraska
matthew ricketts
matthew ricketts
nevada
david b. meadows
david b. meadows
new hampshire
dinah whipple
dinah whipple
new jersey
marsha p. johnson
marsha p. johnson
new mexico
cathay williams
cathay williams
new york
harry belafonte
harry belafonte
north carolina
nina simone
nina simone
north dakota
era bell thompson
era bell thompson
ohio
toni morrison
toni morrison
oklahoma
anita hill
anita hill
oregon
jacob vanderpool
jacob vanderpool
pennsylvania
bayard rustin
bayard rustin
puerto rico
arturo schomburg
arturo schomburg
rhode island
raymond t. jackson
raymond t. jackson
south carolina
charleston nine
charleston nine
south dakota
oscar micheaux
oscar micheaux
tennessee
rosetta tharpe
rosetta tharpe
texas
alvin ailey
alvin ailey
us virgin islands
ruby rouss
ruby rouss
utah
alberta henry
alberta henry
vermont
mary annette anderson
mary annette anderson
virginia
henrietta lacks
henrietta lacks
washington
aaron lloyd dixon
aaron lloyd dixon
west virginia
henry louis gates jr.
henry louis gates jr.
wisconsin
colin kaepernick
colin kaepernick
wyoming
liz byrd
liz byrd