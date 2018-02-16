Meet AJ Edelman, Israel's first Olympic athlete to compete in skeleton

Feb. 16, 2018
Nyanza D./Mic
At the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympic Winter Games, one 27-year-old athlete is breaking the stereotype that Jews can't excel at sports.
Israelskeleton/Instagram
A.J. Edelman, aka "The Hebrew Hammer," is Israel’s first Olympic athlete to compete in skeleton, a race where athletes sled down a frozen track — head-first.
Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
“[Jews] are overrepresented everywhere but in sports. So I really wanted to change that and if I moved forward, do something that had a major impact.”
— Edelman, in an interview with Forward
Mohd Rasfan/Getty Images
As a practicing Orthodox Jew, Edelman is changing the narrative. After a successful college hockey career, he took on the skeleton, and fell in love with it.
Israelskeleton/Instagram
“I wanted to do something really, really big, so that people could see me."
— Edelman, in an interview with Haaretz
Andy Wong/AP
Just four years after his first go at the sport, the athlete qualified for the Olympics without the help of a trainer.
Israelskeleton/Instagram
Edelman taught himself by diligently practicing on the track and, when he wasn't, studying YouTube videos to refine his skill.
Israelskeleton/Instagram
He'll be speeding at the Winter Games at a pace of 90 miles per hour. Watch him on Feb. 14 and 15 evenings Eastern time.
Andy Wong/AP