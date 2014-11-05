Missouri Just Scored a Huge Victory for Same-Sex Marriage

A judge in St. Louis has ruled that Missouri’s ban on same-sex marriage is unconstitutional, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis Circuit Judge Rex Burlison made the ruled that the Missouri Constitution violates the Equal Protection Clause and Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.



"The Court finds and declares that any same sex couple that satisfies all the requirements for marriage under Missouri law, other than being of different sexes, is legally entitled to a marriage license," Burlison wrote.



The city of St. Louis issued marriage licenses in June to four same-sex couples, setting up a court case over the state's 2004 constitutional amendment banning gay marriage, the Associated Press reports. According to the Associated Press, "Assistant Attorney General Jeremiah Morgan argued that 71 percent of Missourians voted for the referendum defining marriage as between a man and a woman."

Editors Note: Mar. 2, 2015

An earlier version of this article cited Associated Press reporting, but did not include quotations around the cited passage. The story has been updated to fully attribute the Associated Press' language.