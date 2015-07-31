We Got 100 People to Answer Carrie Bradshaw's Most Infamous Relationship Questions
HBO

By Nicolas DiDomizio
In real life, we often find ourselves mulling over what seem like uniquely difficult dating or relationship questions for hours and hours... only to feel like the most basic of bitches when we later realize Carrie Bradshaw already asked our very question back in 1999, and with better puns. 

But! Carrie rarely answered her famously open-ended questions. She certainly tried, albeit with a flawed methodology (a sample size of four wealthy, fictional New York City women comes with all sorts of biases). But today, when it comes to dating and relationships, we're supposedly smarter — or at least more crowd-sourced.

So we couldn't help but wonder: How would some of Carrie's best queries stand up in the 2015 court of public opinion? Using Google Forms, Mic surveyed 100 people to answer some of the most enduring questions ever posed on Sex and the City — and we've compiled the following handy charts you'll want to keep on hand for any future brunch sessions. 

Behold: The only Sex and the City data set you'll ever need.

Season 4, Episode 4: "What's Sex Got to Do With It?"Source: Mic
Season 2, Episode 13: "Games People Play"Source: Mic
Season 4, Episode 7: "Time and Punishment"Source: Mic
Season 1, Episode 9: "The Turtle and the Hare"Source: Mic
Season 3, Episode 12: "Don't Ask, Don't Tell"Source: Mic
Season 1, Episode 6: "Secret Sex"Source: Mic
Season 2, Episode 18: "Ex and the City"Source: Mic
Season 4, Episode 10: "Belles of the Balls"Source: Mic
Season 4, Episode 5: "Ghost Town"Source: Mic
Season 3, Episode 17: "What Goes Around Comes Around"Source: Mic
Season 4, Episode 1: "The Agony and the Ex-tacy"Source: Mic
Season 2, Episode 3: "The Freak Show"Source: Mic
Season 3, Episode 9: "Easy Come, Easy Go"Source: Mic
Season 3, Episode 6: "Are We Sluts?"Source: Mic
Season 5, Episode 8: "I Love a Charade"Source: Mic
