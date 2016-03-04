Google Maps Employs Link From 'The Legend of Zelda' to Help You on You Way
By Jon Levine
Are you lost? Simply summon the power of the Triforce.

On Friday, Google Maps offered the directional guidance of Link, the Zelda protagonist and conquerer of a million adventures. Now, users can simply drag Link anywhere they need him to go. 

It looks something like this:

Source: Mic/Google Maps
Clutching his trusty sword, the intrepid 8-bit hero glides effortlessly from the gilded streets of New York City's Lower East Side (see above) to the arrondissements of Paris to the back-alleys of Tbilisi, Georgia. 

The Easter Egg is in celebration of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD which was launched for Wii U on Friday, Tech Insider reported.

