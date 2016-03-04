Are you lost? Simply summon the power of the Triforce.

On Friday, Google Maps offered the directional guidance of Link, the Zelda protagonist and conquerer of a million adventures. Now, users can simply drag Link anywhere they need him to go.

It looks something like this:

Clutching his trusty sword, the intrepid 8-bit hero glides effortlessly from the gilded streets of New York City's Lower East Side (see above) to the arrondissements of Paris to the back-alleys of Tbilisi, Georgia.

The Easter Egg is in celebration of The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD which was launched for Wii U on Friday, Tech Insider reported.