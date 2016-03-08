On Monday, Kim Kardashian West exploded the internet when she posted a nude selfie to her Twitter page with the caption, "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL."

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1

The tweet immediately went viral, garnering over 100,000 retweets — and a deluge of slut shaming in response.

Twitter users berated Kardashian West for taking nude photos when she's a mother and a wife, and Bette Midler even chimed in with her own viral tweet.

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera.

Kardashian West didn't think she was so clever. Monday night, she responded to Midler's comments on Twitter:

hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding

hey @BetteMidler I really didn't want to bring up how you sent me a gift awhile back trying to be a fake friend then come at me #dejavu

And then she took out Piers Morgan, who offered to buy Kardashian West clothes to cover up, and then actress and model Chloë Grace Moretz, who suggested she make herself more of a role model for young women.

I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim - but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes? https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/706754164047667200 ...

hey @piersmorgan never offer to buy a married woman clothes. thats on some ashley madison type shit #forresearch

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-

let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo

And to really prove she DGAF about your social mores, she reminded everyone she's making too much money to care what anyone has to say...

sorry I'm late to the party guys I was busy cashing my 80 million video game check & transferring 53 million into our joint account

...and then tweeted out another nude for good measure.

liberated pic.twitter.com/5UVNrokpBc

#Liberated indeed. Any other takers?

