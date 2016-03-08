Hello, and welcome to Celebrity Vulva Quotes: Fact or Fiction?

Today we are investigating the comments of one Khloé Alexandra Kardashian, who recently told Nylon magazine that her "revenge body" fitness journey has resulted in a daintier vulva and therefore an overall decrease in occurrences of camel toe.

"Now that I've lost weight, I swear my puss has lost weight too, which I did not know was an option but thank god," she cheekily told the magazine. "So [my camel toe] doesn't care to be seen much these days."

As evidenced by the above GIF, Khloé has clearly never been shy about divulging (or divulv-ing, as the case may be) these kinds of details to the public.

Exhibit A: Last January, Khloé proudly posted an Instagram photo of her camel toe, which she nicknamed Camille. (Please note that, as she mentioned in the new Nylon interview, she now refers to it as "Kamille with a K.")

Exhibit B: Later in 2015, she unapologetically defended Kamille's existence in an interview with Complex, querying the magazine, "It's my puss, what am I supposed to do?"

But what about Kardashian's current claim that Kamille is on hiatus thanks to the effect weight loss has had on her pink canoe? Is it actually physically possible to lose weight in one's vulva?

Well, according to Lauren F. Streicher, a gynecology professor at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine, the answer is yes.

"Weight loss or weight gain can be reflected in vulvar fat, just like any other part of the body that has fat cells," Streicher told Mic in an email. "And yes, that can change contour."

So there you have it, ladies: Weight loss can indeed have an effect on the appearance of your vulva, if you were looking for yet another body part to unnecessarily obsess about.

This has been Celebrity Vulva Quotes: Fact or Fiction? Thank you for tuning in.

(RIP Kamille.)

