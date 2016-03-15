It's hard being a sexy man, says Henry Cavill.

The latest incarnation of Superman told the U.K.'s Sunday Times he's tired of being objectified by women, saying he believes there's a double standard at play when it comes to catcalling.

"I mean, if a girl shouts something like, 'Oi, love, fancy a shag?' to me as I walk past, I do sometimes wonder how she'd feel if a builder said that to her," said the British actor.

"Although," he added, "of course, I wouldn't feel physically threatened, as she might."

Cavill, 32, said the comments are particularly frustrating when he's with his girlfriend, which he says is an attempt to "disrespect her."

While the objectification of men does exist, Cavill's onto something when he points out that, as a man, it doesn't usually pose the same physical threat women often feel when they endure the same kind of attention. At least one study by Stop Street Harassment stated that more than 99% of women reported experiencing street harassment, with nearly 57% saying they had been "touched or grabbed in a sexual way."

A few Twitter users drove this point home:

wow Henry Cavill is such an idiot? And a sexist idiot at that. He actually thinks catcalling is an issue for men? REALLY?

"Henry Cavill says women exhibit 'double standards' with street propositions and catcalling" pic.twitter.com/M34Qktx1Vs

Cavill says women exhibit 'double standards' with street catcalling http://buff.ly/1Ri02k8 Is he afraid of being raped and murdered too?

Piss off Henry Cavill. If you recognize the difference between men and women catcalling is fear, why open your idiot mouth?

Not a Henry Cavill fan. He's utterly boring but it's sad that a man with the most swoonworthy jaw can say things like that about catcalling

Still, the next time you see Mr. Cavill on the street, maybe keep your thoughts to yourself.

But, in the meantime, here's this:

March 15, 2016, 4:02 p.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.