If you're a woman, chances are you've been told to smile by a man at some point while walking down the street. Whether he realizes it or not, it's an attempt to police a woman's body — its own form of sexual harassment — which is often brushed off as innocuous, innocent or friendly.

Even Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, who has plenty of experience in the political spotlight, is not immune to this degrading demand.

After her massive successes in Tuesday night's primaries a number of male pundits were taken aback by Clinton's demeanor during her victory speech, deriding the candidate for "shouting angrily."

Her voice was audibly fatigued, an occupational hazard of nonstop campaigning. But others just heard her "grate."

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Fox's Howard Kurtz and Brit Hume all had something to say:

Smile. You just had a big night. #PrimaryDay

Hillary shouting her speech. She has the floor; a more conversational tone might be better for connecting with folks at home

Hillary having a big night in the primaries. So she's shouting angrily in her victory speech. Supporters loving it. What's she mad at?

Members of the greater Twitter population chimed in with similar sentiments:

Why does @HillaryClinton have to yell every time she gives a speech? #tcot #Clinton2016 #clinton #Hillary pic.twitter.com/68lsP37xEi

Watching the unsmiling shrills of Hillary Clinton Primary Night Speech @CSPANVL http://ln.is/www.c-span.org/video/lOBMz ...

After lasts nights primary, this is what I imagine @HillaryClinton's acceptance speech will look like. #PrimaryDay pic.twitter.com/qA50gEVF3W

@HillaryClinton pls stop yelling. Speak softly so when you need to crescendo, you don't grate.

The commentary drew the ire of feminists across the internet:

Hillary: wins all 5 states in a clean sweep White Male Media: she should smile more & stop shouting

Maybe these Hillary commentators have been listening to too much #hamilton and want to sing "talk less, smile more"? pic.twitter.com/Z4Flgxgbr3

I see that a number of men in media expressed their feeling tonight that @HillaryClinton should smile more. They should talk less.

Hillary Clinton should smile more and talk softer. Also, curtsy.

Hume made matters worse when he defended his tweet and celebrated the moment Clinton finally put him at ease by smiling. There, don't we all feel better now?

Madam, did you not notice the expression on her face? Stern, angry, joyless. https://twitter.com/cselldin/status/709915081467822080 ...

Hillary actually smiled at the end of her speech. Mirabile Dictu!

This type of criticism has long been a thorn in the side of Clinton's campaign. Many have commented on Bernie Sanders' being beloved for his rough-around-the-edges demeanor, while Clinton is not given the same pass.

Sanders' appeal as authentic is largely derived from his looking like a "hot mess," the Washington Post's Catherine Rampell noted in February. "This is, of course, a form of authenticity that is off-limits to any female politician, not just one with Clinton's baggage," she added.

But ladies, remember: It's all in good fun. Smile!

Watch Clinton's victory speech here:

