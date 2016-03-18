In One Video, the Vicious Cycle Behind the Racial Wage Gap Is Exposed
By Jessica Eggert
In the U.S., the top 10% of income-holders are white men. 

Source: MTV News/Mic
Who's to blame for this? It's not so simple.

Source: MTV News/Mic
But according to Franchesca Ramsey of MTV's Decoded, this systemic inequality follows a vicious cycle. A primary driver is the racial wage gap. 

Source: MTV News/Mic
From de jure to de facto segregation, she outlines how people of color are screwed by our education and housing system more than 60 years after Brown v. Board of Education largely failed to desegregate schools:

