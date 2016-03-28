On Sunday, Justin Bieber decided to show the world what an ass he is... excuse me, what an ass he has.

Bieber posted a nude photo of himself on Instagram, captioned, "Dat ass doe." The pic amassed almost 2 million likes over the course of one day.

The reaction to Bieber is in stark contrast to the controversy and aspersions stirred up by another stripped down social media moment from earlier this month. Kim Kardashian West's nude selfie unleashed a storm of slut-shaming.

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1

Let's take a little look at the way the world responded to both.

Perez Hilton condescendingly described Kardashian West's photo as "self-exploitation."

@ABTargov @ChloeGMoretz There's huge differences between embracing your body, like @LenaDunham does, and what @KimKardashian does.

@Skinnysawyer Although I wouldn't call Kim's body confidence. I'd call it self-exploitation.

While, on the other hand, he had nothing but nice things to say to the Biebs for his nude pic: "Nice butt, #JustinBieber!"

Nice butt, #JustinBieber! http://goo.gl/4qopxu pic.twitter.com/DNvAi3WJfG

Other celebrities had some rather disapproving things to say — some good, some bad — of Kardashian West's snapshot, too.

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera.

I know the old man's $50 million in debt, Kim - but this is absurd. Want me to buy you some clothes? https://twitter.com/KimKardashian/status/706754164047667200 ...

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-

But plenty of people had encouraging things to say about Bieber's moment in the buff:

Lucky fish #JustinBieber pic.twitter.com/eadNdRedhd

Sexist double standards can be found both on the part of the users and the companies themselves. Instagram has come under fire for its sexist user guidelines, allowing men and not women to post images with exposed nipples.

#FreeAllTheBits.