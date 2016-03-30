A threesome is a sex act that involves three humans (or lions) bumpin' uglies with one another. If that sounds like a lot of work, that's because it is: It's hard enough to stay awake for one-on-one sex at the end of a long day, let alone deal with the planning (ew!) and conversations (ugh!) and extra genitals (annoying!) that go along with a three-way sexcapade.

But if you are one of the rare people out there with the determination and perseverance to actually commit to the grueling task of orchestrating a threesome, then a new documentary short called The Threesome from Channel 4 in the U.K. might be interested in hearing your story.

Metro reported:

'The Threesome' will aim to put trios of interested parties together and follow them on dates and, according to a channel spokesperson who spoke to Metro.co.uk, the idea is not to show how they go on to have sex but to broadcast the discussions that go on around the subject.



The spokesperson added that the show won't focus on the actual sex but will instead zoom in on the "dating process and the conversations involved" in preparing for the sex.

How many people will be able to relate to this unsexy behind-the-scenes threesome process? Well, research suggests that lots of people do indeed enjoy the fantasy of threesomes (64%) — but the number of people with the motivation and organizational skills needed to actually follow through with the act are much fewer (13%).

Metro also reported that the show "will last only minutes," which is unsurprising. How long after embarking on your last "passion project" did you realize it required far too much work and emotional energy to actually complete? Probably just a few minutes!

Building a model airplane, starting a blog, having a threesome. It's all the same shit, really.

