These Conservative Women Journalists Are Calling for Firing of Trump's Campaign Manager

Conservative female journalists are uniting to demand that Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump fire campaign manager Corey Lewandowski after Lewandowski allegedly assaulted former Breitbart reporter Michelle Fields during a rally. He has since been charged with misdemeanor battery.

The demand came in the form of an open letter to Trump, signed by a number of prominent conservative women, Fox Insider reported Wednesday.

"Never in this line of work is it acceptable to respond to reasonable and legitimate questioning with use of physical force," the letter reads. "Donald Trump should immediately remove Lewandowski from his campaign."

Conservative female journalists' open letter to Trump: Tell Lewandowski 'You're fired!' http://yhoo.it/1SnvJTI pic.twitter.com/eICp5f3yZC

One of the letter signers, Townhall's Katie Pavlich, spoke out against the incident after the MailOnline editor defended Lewandowski, saying Fields was "pathetic" and needed to "toughen up." Pavlich said Morgan's words were akin to those of an abuser.

1) This is what wife beaters say 2) The entire Trump campaign, including Trump, lied, slandered her and are still attacking her @piersmorgan

It's hardly Trump's first dustup with establishment conservative media. In January, National Review dedicated a full issue to the denunciation of Trump, which included commentary from 22 conservative luminaries.

"To inspire the respect that creates fear and trust when and where each is necessary, we will need a president who summons our strength with a reality-based strategic vision, not one who summons applause with tantrums and homicidal fantasies," wrote former Attorney General Michael Mukasey, who contributed to the issue.

Weekly Standard editor Bill Kristol has openly flirted with forming a new party if Trump is nominated.

The most recent letter by female journalists had one notable absence, Fox News reporter Megyn Kelly, with whom Trump has sparred throughout the campaign. Though her name was not affixed, the network has blasted Trump's behavior toward Kelly, most recently calling it an "extreme, sick obsession."