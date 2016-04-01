Just when you thought body positive conversations were becoming more inclusive, here comes a head-scratching announcement that the recent Aerie campaign, #AerieMAN — which featured four diverse men along with the tagline "the real you is sexy" — was in fact an April Fools' "parody" of Aerie's own #AerieReal campaign.

American Eagle Outfitters, Aerie's parent company, issued a press release on Friday announcing that the hoax was launched to raise awareness about body diversity.

"American Eagle Outfitters proves once again they're not afraid to take a risk and have a laugh in support of a good cause," it reads, announcing its pledge to "forego retouching its male models in its underwear and swim images beginning Holiday 2016."

Dissatisfied with that answer, Mic reached out to the company. "#AerieMan was not a prank but rather an opportunity for us to raise awareness about body positivity," an American Eagle spokesperson said in an email, which the company also reiterated on Twitter.

Some aspects of #AerieMAN were just for laughs, but we take body positivity VERY seriously: http://on.ae.com/1PK1xAc pic.twitter.com/lXPuX6whPg

While American Eagle might have thought this would be a humorous take on an important issue, the internet was less than amused, with many why wondering this warranted a parody at all. After all, what is funny about diverse male bodies? And why did the campaign have to be a parody in order to "raise awareness about body positivity"? Why wasn't it "real"?

Naturally, Twitter didn't miss a beat in calling bullshit:

"Omg you know what would be funny? Making a fake campaign to mock body positivity for men! Super *~edgy~*!"

Imagine if they had done a fake body positivity thing about women....people would be PISSED. https://twitter.com/SeanMandell/status/715931510088577024 ...

Aerie's men's campaign was April Fool's? There are much smarter, more respectable ways to launch a convo on positive male body image.

@Aerie's like, "April Fools, men don't face body image issues, ha ha ha ha ha!" http://hellogiggles.com/aerieman-campaign-april-fools-joke/ ...

Making less than perfect bodies a punchline on April Fool's is SO funny you guys @AEO http://tlrd.us/1RRErMP https://twitter.com/AEO/status/715898560588419072 ...

@AEO male body acceptance is no laughing matter, especially because the issue already has little visibility. Your "joke" diluted it further

2016 April Fools Day: Aerie's male body positive compaign is a hoax but taco shapes purses are apparently real in trend.

Although there has been some positive discussion about male body confidence, such as IMG Models launching a male plus-size division and brands like Chubbies on the rise, the #AerieMAN debacle is a sad step back in the slow-building momentum.

Men of all shapes and sizes deserve campaigns that cater to them — no joke.