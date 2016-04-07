Cameron Diaz Is Suffering From a Serious Case of Dick Amnesia

Cameron Diaz, lifestyle guru and co-star of Jim Carrey's classic 1994 film The Mask, has some pretty impressive celebrity Ds on her resume. She's been romantically linked to such luminaries as Justin Timberlake, Matt Dillon and Alex Rodriguez.

But alas, it was all for naught.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM satellite radio, Diaz revealed that after marrying Benji Madden last year, she's come down with a case of dick amnesia, or dicknesia. She remembers nothing. Like a crashed PC hard drive from the 1990s, her entire spank bank has been erased.

The revealing admission came after Cohen marveled at how many "hot guys" she's dated over the years. She responded by saying, "You know what? Nothing matters now that I have my husband. Like, I don't even remember any of that."

Perhaps she's just trying to assert her commitment to her current spouse by refusing to acknowledge that any other man on the planet has ever existed (by the way, ladies, you don't have to do that!). Or maybe Benji Madden's semen really is an amnesia-inducing serum of sorts. We don't know!

But either way, if the person you're currently boinking starts to interrogate you about your exes, just tell them you've suddenly come down with a bad case of dicknesia (or dickmentia, perhaps). Thanks for the tip, Cam!

