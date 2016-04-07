Someone Hacked a Game Boy to Run the Greatest Nintendo Games Ever and We Need It Now
Flickr

Someone Hacked a Game Boy to Run the Greatest Nintendo Games Ever and We Need It Now

By Jack Smith IV
 | 

It might be a long time since you've laid eyes on a Game Boy. That said, take a look at the one below and see if you notice anything different:

Source: wermy/YouTube
Source: wermy/YouTube

It has extra X and Y buttons. It has a headphone jack. And if you turned it on, it would have a color screen. That's not all: There's an external USB port for a keyboard, a mini-USB for recharging the lithium battery and an HDMI port.

If you're wondering how this violation of order and tradition came into being, it was hand-crafted by YouTuber wermy, who made it with an old Game Boy shell and modern guts, powered by a $5 Raspberry Pi Zero. 

So does it play games? Oh, yes, child. The custom cartridge takes a mini-SD card pre-loaded with emulation software.

Source: wermy/YouTube
Source: wermy/YouTube

But it doesn't just play Game Boy games. Because this man has no respect for natural law, the device handles emulation of systems like Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis all the way up through Game Boy Advance.

This is a GIF of the Game Boy playing Donkey Kong Country, a sight that, to my 8-year-old self, would have seemed like an abomination, or a temptation from the devil:

Source: wermy/YouTube
Source: wermy/YouTube

Watch the full video of wermy's Game Boy frankenstein porn here:

Source: YouTube

How can you get one yourself? That's easy. You can make it.

Share:
Jack Smith IV
By Jack Smith IV
Senior writer, correspondent
Related stories by this author

Recommended Video

“From Black Boy With Love”

News
May 2, 2017

In Other News

Related Coverage