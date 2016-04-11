These Gorgeous Drawings Show What Women Do When No One's Watching on Instagram

Have you ever wondered what women really do when the doors are shut and their Insta filters are off? They poop. They read. They put on socks. They drink boxed wine and eat cake over the kitchen sink.

A new series of illustrations from Arkansas-based artist Sally Nixon wants to show women as they really are, in all their pizza-eating, boxed wine-swilling, romcom-DVD-renting splendor. Her drawings depict women engaging in everyday activities, as if nobody on social media is watching.

In an interview with the Creators Project, Nixon explained the inspiration behind the drawings:

The women I draw come from my imagination for the most part, however, each of them, in one way or another, is a reflection of my personality. They don't have perfect bodies or perfect habits and that makes them relatable. The scenes I create around them are everyday places: a bathroom, a restaurant, a messy bedroom. However my goal with each drawing is to elevate the seemingly mundane to something special and worthy of being viewed.

Indeed, the scenarios depicted in Nixon's illustrations are all very chill, very Another Day of Being a Boring Human in the World. And yet Nixon's unique drawing style manages to highlight the underlying beauty in such everyday events.

Sometimes the most profound moment of the day is when you hover over the sink and eat a slice of chocolate-frosted yellow cake without a fork, amirite?

Nixon writes on her website that "she loves drawing girls because they're pretty, and food because it's the best." Agreed on both counts!

Check out more of Nixon's work below, and at her website or Instagram.

